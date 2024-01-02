Two walkers rescued off Donegal’s Errigal mountain on New Year’s Day

Donegal Mountain Rescue Team members rescued two walkers on Errigal on New Year's Day: Photograph: DMRT Facebook page

Two walkers were rescued off Errigal mountain by the Donegal Mountain Rescue Team (DMRT) on New Year’s Day.

Both walkers suffered hypothermia while one suffered a leg injury amid “treacherous” weather.

DMRT volunteers received a call about the two walkers at 2.57pm. A spokesperson said the rescue, involving 25 people, took place in some of the worst conditions encountered for a long time.

With the Rescue 118 helicopter unavailable, the team had to carry the injured walker off the mountain. “With daylight fading fast and the temperature dropping, they could not get down the mountain without our help,” said the DMRT spokesperson.

After finding the walkers, the rescue team stabilised the injured leg suffered by one walker and gave the other walker extra layers for warmth. The casualty was transferred on to a stretcher as other members of the team arrived with the stretcher wheel.

“Through treacherous wind and sleet conditions, the uninjured walker was safely walked off the hill, while the rest of the team used ropes to navigate the stretcher to where the wheel was positioned,” the spokesperson added.

“After being joined by more members of the team and members of the Coast Guard, they successfully transported the casualty off the hill to the awaiting ambulance.”