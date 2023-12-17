‘No plans at present’ to change rules around licence renewal for older drivers

No plans to change rules around licence renewal for older drivers, says Minister. Photograph: Robbie Reynolds

There are “no plans at present” to reduce the age that people have to get a medical certificate from a doctor to renew their driving licence from 75.

Earlier this year the European Commission introduced proposals that member states might consider requiring drivers to undergo medical checks, as well as possibly take refresher courses, at 65 years of age.

Minister of State for Transport Jack Chambers has said there are no plans to change current rules in the Republic, as it was not mandatory for countries to adopt the EU proposal.

In December 15th correspondence, Mr Chambers said the current system for older drivers to renew their licence would remain in place.

READ MORE

There were “no plans at the present time to change the age at which an applicant for a driving licence in Ireland must supply a medical report or undertake a refresher course,” he said.

“Drivers under 75 will not have to supply a medical report confirming their fitness to drive, unless they have an identified or specified illness or are required to do so by law,” he said.

At present those aged 75 or older must renew their licence annually or every three years, subject to being certified as fit to drive by a doctor.

The correspondence from Mr Chambers was in response to a query about the EU proposals from Fianna Fáil Senator Niall Blaney.

In a statement, Mr Blaney said any moves to have older drivers take refresher courses was “totally discriminatory against pensioners”.

“I very much welcome the Government’s response to this proposal, and I very much hope that the current status quo is never altered,” he said.