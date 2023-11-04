Cool and unsettled weather forecast with possibility of localised flooding

Met Éireann has forecast unsettled weather across the weekend with the chance of spot flooding in some areas. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA

Met Éireann is forecasting more cool and unsettled weather over the coming days.

There is a chance that rain, expected to be heavy at times, could cause localised flooding on Saturday, the forecaster said.

Some sunny spells and showers are likely to break through as the day goes on, though the rain will linger longer in the south and east. Highest temperatures of 8-11 degrees are expected with light to moderate northerly breezes.

Heavy and prolonged showers are to affect Atlantic counties on Saturday night, though it will be drier and clearer elsewhere. There may be frost in sheltered areas with lowest temperatures of 2-6 degrees.

Mist and fog will clear on Sunday morning and give way to a day of sunny spells with scattered showers tracking eastward. The showers will be heaviest across the western half of the country, creating a chance of spot flooding, with temperatures reaching highs of 9-12 degrees.

Later, the heaviest showers will be along Atlantic coastal areas, while long, clear spells are forecast in the east. Lowest temperatures of 5-8 degrees are expected with moderate, occasionally fresh westerly winds.

Monday will start with sunny spells and showers, as the rain is to be at its heaviest in the northwest. Conditions will turn cloudier in the afternoon as scattered outbreaks of rain move in off the Atlantic.