Flooding affects homes from Wexford to Newry ahead of Storm Ciarán

Jim Codd in a dingy on the Haven estate in Rosslare, Co Wexford. Photograph: PA

Flooding has affected homes across the country as two separate rain warnings have been issued by the Met Office and Met Éireann.

The northeast of the island was hit the hardest overnight as a UK Met Office amber rain warning was issued for Antrim, Down and Armagh until 9am on Tuesday before Storm Ciarán is forecast to bring strong winds and heavy rain towards the end of the week.

Some houses in the Haven estate at Rosslare Strand were in 3ft of water on Monday and several residents were taken from their properties in an inflatable dinghy. There were reports of flooding in Newry in Co Down on Monday after the city’s canal burst its banks

Met Éireann had warned of the likely potential of flooding this week, with further rain falling on already saturated lands and high-flowing rivers.

READ MORE

A yellow rain warning covering Louth and Monaghan was due to expire in the early hours of Tuesday.

Met Éireann forecaster Gerry Murphy has warned that the storm, which is due to hit Ireland mid week will “further exacerbate flooding problems” in some parts of Munster and Leinster.

A band of rain across the country today will have a yellow warning in County Kerry. The heavy rain that is falling on Ulster at present will gradually clear during the day with a mixture of sunshine and showers for tomorrow, he told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland.

“But then we have Storm Ciarán, which is going to push to the south along the south coast of Ireland on Wednesday night and into Thursday. And the main impact that that will have over Ireland is that it’s going to push rain up mainly over Munster and Leinster. So the possibility then of some further heavy falls on Wednesday night into Thursday in part of Munster and Leinster. And this too will further exacerbate flooding problems in these areas.”

Mr Murphy pointed out that in some areas saturated river levels were already very high, like a bucket that was overflowing with more water being poured into it.

On Wednesday and Thursday, Storm Ciarán is set to bring more heavy rain and strong winds, with Munster and Leinster set to be among areas worst affected. It will remain unsettled for the rest of the week.

[ Dublin drinking water supplies on knife-edge as it over-relies on vulnerable Liffey ]

[ Flood forecasting system delayed due to problems recruiting expert staff ]

The Met Office in the UK has warned of between 25mm and 50mm of rain in places, and up to 100mm is also possible over higher ground.

Met Éireann also says that spot flooding is expected in Ulster throughout the morning before clearing slowly northwards.

In Rosslare on Monday, local Coastguard volunteer Alan Duggan was involved in efforts to help people get to dry land in the Haven estate in Rosslare, which is mostly made up of holiday homes.

“I walked in chest waders and the water was up to my waist outside of someone’s front door,” he said.

“There are about 35 to 40 houses in the Haven and around 15 of them are flooded.”

Coastguard volunteer Alan Duggan standing outside a house on the Haven estate in Rosslare, Co Wexford. Photograph: PA

Mr Duggan said he used to live in the estate and he had never witnessed flooding on that scale before.

Local councillor Jim Codd visited the scene on Monday.

“We have people who are petrified now every time there is a fall of rain and the impact this is having on our roads is also horrendous as it’s tearing up the roads over and over again,” said the Aontú representative.

“Those that currently have insurance for homes will not get it again and many of the people in the areas I represent cannot now get insurance, even in cases when they themselves might not have been flooded, but they live close to the floods. This is turning people’s lives upside down.”

“With the coming storm and predictions for more rainfall, people are very frightened, people are very nervous and bear in mind the district I represent saw 4,500 acres under water two years ago and it took a long time for it to drain away,” he said.

In Northern Ireland, Stormont’s department for infrastructure said police were warning people not to travel while the amber warning is in effect.

It said: “These (Met Office) warnings follow an extremely wet weekend where flooding has already occurred on many roads.

“The persistent wet conditions on saturated ground and with higher river levels this will inevitably lead to more localised flooding. Traffic disruption is possible, and the public are being asked to consider their journeys and take extra care if travel is necessary.

“It may be necessary to close roads or put temporary restrictions in place.”

The Police Service of Northern Ireland said: “Persistent heavy rain will lead to further flooding, and we would ask the public to take steps to minimise risk.

“Please stay at home where possible and do not make unnecessary journeys. If you must travel, please bear the prevailing conditions in mind.”