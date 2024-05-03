Four men convicted of illegal salmon angling offences in Co Sligo

Four men have been convicted for separate illegal salmon angling offences in Co Sligo, with fines of more than €6,000 issued.

In a statement on Friday, Inland Fisheries Ireland (IFI) said all four cases were heard in Sligo District Court on March 5th, 2024.

In the first case, Gerard McGuinness from Killybegs, Co Donegal, was observed swimming in a wetsuit and snorkel gear, to a 100-metre net set offshore, in an attempt to capture salmon. Fisheries officers engaged with Mr McGuinness and a total of 200 metres of salmon nets were recovered.

He was fined €2,000, must pay €750 in costs to IFI, and his equipment was seized.

The incident took place at Roskeeragh Point in Mullaghmore between April 28th and 29th, 2023.

Separately, IFI took a prosecution against Jack Cunniffe of Fatima Avenue, Co Sligo for fishing for and taking a salmon from a catch-and-release river and then placing it into a rucksack before attempting to leave the area by bike.

He was fined €100, must pay costs of €750 to IFI, and his equipment was seized.

The incident took place on July 22nd, 2023 at the Garavogue river in Abbeyquarter North. Mr Cunniffe also failed to produce a salmon licence when requested by fisheries officers.

Convictions were also secured against John Sweeney of Cranmore, Co Sligo and Michael Sweeney of Caltragh Crescent, Co Sligo, for failing to produce a salmon licence or permit to fish in the Ballisodare fishery on June 30th, 2023.

The court was told that during a surveillance operation by IFI staff, the men were approached by an IFI assistant inspector and then dumped their equipment and ran from the area.

Both men were fined €500 each and must pay costs of €750 to IFI.

Mary Walsh, Director of IFI’s Western river Basin, Ballina said: “The protection of Ireland’s wild Atlantic salmon stocks is a crucial objective for Inland Fisheries Ireland to ensure these iconic fish survive and thrive.

“I commend our fisheries officers who were instrumental in protecting the State’s fisheries resources in these incidents.”

Inland Fisheries Ireland continues to encourage the public to report illegal fishing incidents, or those relating to water pollution, habitat destruction, or fish kills to its 24/7 confidential phone number on 0818 34 74 24.