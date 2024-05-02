May bank holiday weather: Mostly unsettled conditions with bright spells and outbreaks of rain

Met Éireann says there will be some bright spells as well as outbreaks of rain across the country. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien

Met Éireann has forecast mostly unsettled conditions for the May Bank Holiday weekend. The national forecaster said there will be some bright spells as well as outbreaks of rain, with highest temperatures of around 15 degrees across Saturday and Sunday.

It will be wet across much of Munster, Connacht and south Leinster on Thursday. Rain will be heavy at times in the morning and may cause spot flooding.

Other areas will be drier with patches of drizzle and mist, although scattered showers will likely move in from the east in the afternoon and evening.

Met Éireann said the best of any sunny spells will be in Ulster, while highest temperatures will range between 8 degrees in the south and 18 degrees in the north.

It is due to stay cloudy this evening while the rain will become patchy and linger through the night.

Friday morning is due to be cloudy and dull, with outbreaks of rain and drizzle becoming more persistent for a time during the afternoon with limited sunny spells. Highest temperatures will be between 11 and 15 degrees. It will be cloudy and wet on Friday night with outbreaks of rain, possibly heavy at times.

There will be some drier intervals but it will be a largely damp and cloudy night with light winds and lowest temperatures of 7 to 11 degrees.

Saturday will be cloudy and damp with outbreaks of rain and drizzle from the morning. A few brighter spells will develop across southern and eastern counties later in the afternoon with generally light winds all day. Highest temperatures will be between 12 to 15 degrees.

It will be quite cloudy to begin with on Sunday, with rain developing across southern counties before spreading further north during the afternoon and evening. Highest temperatures will be between 12 to 15 degrees with generally light winds.

Met Éireann said current indications suggest that Monday will be another unsettled day with cloud and outbreaks of rain. Winds will stay light however, with temperatures likely to remain in the mid-teens.