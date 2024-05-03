Bruce Arnold, journalist and author, dies aged 87

Bruce Arnold: 'Although he wore his Englishness with pride, he was devoted to Ireland which was his home for over 60 years,' his family said. Photographer: Dara Mac Dónaill

The death has taken place of journalist and author Bruce Arnold at the age of 87.

One of the leading political commentators of his era in Ireland, he was also an accomplished writer on the arts.

However, he will be also be remembered for the phone tapping scandal in the 1980s.

In January 1983 the then Fine Gael minister for justice Michael Noonan confirmed the telephones of both Bruce Arnold and Irish Times journalist Geraldine Kennedy had been tapped by gardaí on the instructions of the previous Fianna Fáil administration of Charles Haughey.

Both at the time had been political journalists reporting and commentating on the various controversies and internal divisions that rocked the Haughey government.

Both journalists subsequently launched a civil action. They were joined in the action by Mavis Arnold, Bruce Arnold’s wife and co-user of his tapped telephone.

Journalists Bruce Arnold and Geraldine Kennedy whose phones were tapped by the Haughey administration. Photograph: The Irish Times

In January 1987, Mr Justice Liam Hamilton in the High Court found in favour of Mr Arnold and Ms Kennedy, awarding them damages of £20,000 each and Mavis Arnold £10,000.

Bruce Arnold was born in London and educated in the Cotswolds before attending university in Dublin.

He is a Fellow of Trinity College Dublin. In 2003 he was made an Officer of the British Empire. The honour, bestowed by Queen Elizabeth, was for services to journalism and to Anglo-Irish relations.

He was the author of more than 20 books on both politics and the arts.

In a statement confirming his death on Friday, his family described him as “a man of integrity and talent” as well as “a bon viveur, family man who led a rich and varied life”.

“He was dedicated to his craft, he wrote brilliantly and with great insight and was always on a mission to make the world a better and more truthful place. Although he wore his Englishness with pride, he was devoted to Ireland which was his home for over 60 years. He will be remembered for his energy, vitality and great sense of occasion.”