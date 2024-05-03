Trinity College Dublin defends decision to fine students’ union €214,000 for blocking access to Book of Kells

A protest outside the Book of Kells at Trinity College Dublin last year. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill/The Irish Times

Trinity College Dublin has defended its decision to fine the college’s students’ union €214,000 for financial losses incurred by disruptive protests throughout the year.

The union and protest groups have been involved in blocking access to the Book of Kells in protest over issues such as fee increases and the university’s stance on Gaza on several occasions since last September.

The move has sparked criticism from students, academics and some politicians who described the move as an attempt to suppress student protest.

In a statement, Trinity College Dublin said it was a not-for-profit organisation and could not survive solely on Government funding and depends on other sources of income.

“The income generated from the Book of Kells is vital to keep the university going and it supports initiatives such as student services, the student hardship fund etc,” a university spokesperson said.

“Any loss of income at the Book of Kells Experience directly affects our ability to deliver services for our students, not to mention our legal obligation to financially balance the books.”

The spokesperson said the university “supports students’ right to protest within the rules of the university”.

However, the college said blockades of the Book of Kells had a negative financial impact as visitors could not enter.

“Trinity has an obligation to protect the Book of Kells which is a national treasure,” it said.

Trinity News reported that an invoice for €214,285 was sent to Trinity College Dublin’s Students’ Union (TCSDU) and that the union has been given until May 30th to pay it. The university cited five dates on which protests were cited for partial losses of college income.

The fine represents an estimated 20 per cent of the union’s annual income.

As well as TCDSU, other organisations were involved in blocking access to the Book of Kells, including the Trinity Postgraduate Workers’ Organisation and Trinity Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions, which has also protested over the university’s position on Gaza.

The fine has drawn criticism from students, academics and some politicians.

The Social Democrats’ spokesman for education, Gary Gannon TD, said the university should be ashamed of itself for what he described as a “blatant attempt to suppress students protest”.

“Across the world we are witnessing universities violently suppress protest,” he said. Mr Gannon said the use of the “financial sanction” was “just another form of repression”.

Socialist TD Mick Barry said the move was a “serious attack on the right to protest” and represented a possible warning to students “not to emulate the pro-Palestinian campus encampments in the US”.

Some academics also posted messages of support on social media, including Dr AIileen O’Carroll of Maynooth University who described it as a “union-busting” move, while lecturer Patrick Bresnihan of the same university said the move stood in contrast to Trinity’s “minimal statements” over Gaza.