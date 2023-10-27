N3 fully reopens after fatal incident near Blanchardstown

Members of the Garda on the N3 following the fatal incident at Blanchardstown, Dublin. Photograph: Gareth Chaney/Collins

The N3 has fully reopened after a fatal incident near Blanchardstown led to lane closures for several hours.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the incident which occurred on the N3 at approximately 10.50am.

The N3 inbound to Dublin city from Mulhuddart was closed for a number of hours to facilitate an examination of the scene, but had reopened as of Friday evening, gardaí said.

No other details were immediately released. Gardaí were describing it as a “fatal incident”. It is understood it was not a collision.

Local diversions were put in place for the afternoon, and motorists were advised to avoid the area.