Met Éireann issues several weather warnings with heavy rain and strong winds forecast

A series of weather and marine warnings have been issued by Met Éireann for Sunday. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

Met Éireann has issued a series of weather warnings with heavy rain and strong winds expected in a number of areas on Sunday.

A status orange warning for Waterford comes into effect at noon and runs until 6pm with “intense rainfall” expected over a relatively short period of time. The forecaster said this could lead to flooding, poor visibility and hazardous travelling conditions.

A status yellow rain warning came into effect for Waterford, Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow and Cork at 9am. Spells of heavy rain and strong gusty winds are expected to lead to localised flooding, poor visibility and travel disruption. The warning remains in place until 6pm.

A status yellow wind warning for Waterford, Wexford and Wicklow is to come into effect from 3pm until 7pm with “very strong and gusty southerly winds” expected, especially near coasts and on high ground.

A separate yellow rain warning has been issued for counties Donegal, Galway, Mayo and Sligo. The warning comes into effect at 11am and runs until 8pm. Met Éireann said spells of heavy rain will be accompanied by strong and gusty winds at times, with significant accumulations expected on hills and mountains. The forecaster said this could lead to localised flooding, poor visibility and travel disruption.

A number of marine warnings are also in place, including one for small vessels on all Irish coasts with south to southwest winds expected to reach force 6 or higher on Sunday and Monday.

A gale warning has been issued from Fair Head to Wicklow Head to Mizen Head and on the Irish Sea, with southerly winds to reach gale force 8 or strong gale force 9 at times between noon and 10pm on Sunday.

A gale warning has also been issued covering the area from Valentia to Erris Head to Malin Head, where southwesterly winds are to reach gale force 8 at times between 11pm on Sunday and 4am on Monday.