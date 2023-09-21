Funeral of Cllr Damien O’Reilly held in Co Meath following sudden death

The funeral mass of Cllr Damien O’Reilly (40), who died suddenly last Saturday, has been held in Co Meath

Tánaiste Micheál Martin, Bishop of Meath Tom Deenihan and a large number of public representatives have attended the funeral mass of Meath County Cllr Damien O’Reilly (40), who died suddenly last Saturday.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar was represented by his aide-de-camp, Cmdt Claire Mortimer, at the funeral in Co Meath.

Dunboyne parish priest Patrick O’Connor welcomed the principal mourners – Cllr O’Reilly’s fiancee Lisa, daughter Carly, stepson Kyle and mother Phil – to St Peter and Paul’s Church, Dunboyne, paying tribute to the late Cllr O’Reilly.

Fr O’Connor said Cllr O’Reilly was a man who was selfless in his work, always giving of himself and representing others.

Among the symbols of Cllr O’Reilly’s life that were brought to the alter were a mobile phone, which Fr O’Connor said symbolised his constant availability to his constituents; a St Peter’s GAA jersey to represent his interest in sport; the Fianna Fáil councillor’s second master’s degree representing his academic achievements and interest in education; and a family photograph that Fr O’Connor said symbolised that family came first.

A further symbol of Cllr O’Reilly’s life was a chain of office that recognised his commitment to public service.

Cllr O’Reilly was a native of Dunboyne and was first elected as a councillor in the Ratoath area in 2014. He was re-elected in 2019, and was current cathaoirleach of the Ratoath Municipal District.

Fr O’Connor offered his sympathy to Cllr O’Reilly’s fiancee, Lisa, who he said would have been planning their future with Cllr O’Reilly and their children. Fr O’Connor also sympathised with Cllr O’Reilly’s mother who Fr O’Connor said loved and was loved in return by the councillor.

Following the funeral Mass the burial was held in the cemetery of the Church of the Nativity, Moynalvey, Summerhill.