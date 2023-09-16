Community in shock over sudden death of young Fianna Fáil councillor

The Fianna Fáil community has been left reeling today after the sudden and unexpected death of a young Meath county councillor.

Cllr Damien O’Reilly (40) from Dunboyne died on Saturday morning in the village.

The Cathaoirleach of Ratoath Municipal Council worked as a personal assistant in Leinster House to Senator Aidan Davitt and worked tirelessly for the Meath community since his election on to Meath County Council in 2014.

Tánaiste and Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin expressed his sympathy on the death of Cllr O’Reilly.

READ MORE

“I am very sorry to learn of the death of my friend, fellow party member and councillor,” Mr Martin said on X, formerly Twitter.

“Damien was deeply committed to his community and people, continuously advocated for them. He had an extraordinary commitment to public life and his work ethic was phenomenal.

“On my own behalf, and on behalf of the Fianna Fáil organisation, I offer my deepest sympathy to Damien’s partner, Lisa and daughter Carly, stepson Kyle, mother Phil, family and community.”

Cathaoirleach of Meath County Council, Fianna Fáil’s Tommy Reilly said the young councillor was “destined for the top”.

‘Hard worker’

“I’m just lost for words this morning. He was also a close friend and other councillors used to laugh and say he was my adopted son. I’m just so shocked and saddened.

“He was a hard worker and was always there to help everyone who needed anything. He was really going places and had a bright future ahead of him. He had just completed a master’s in engineering.

“Fianna Fáil, Meath and Dunboyne have had a huge loss today and I send my sympathies to his mother Phil, partner Lisa and family.”

Meanwhile, Navan-based Senator Shane Cassells said Cllr O’Reilly’s death was being met with devastation across the county by all parties.

“He was an incredibly popular figure both in the Fianna Fáil family and among councillors in all parties.

“He was a big poll topper in the last local elections which was a big indicator of the huge respect people had for him. We are all just devastated at the news.”