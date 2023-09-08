Ireland basks in September heatwave for only fourth time in recorded history

The Irish Coast Guard, Water Safety Ireland and the RNLI have appealed to the public to be attentive to their personal safety when engaging in any water or coastal activities during the warm weather. Photograph: Stephen Collins/Collins Photos

Parts of the country are now officially in a heatwave which is characterised by temperatures over 25 degrees on five successive days or more.

It is only the fourth time in recorded history that Ireland has had a heatwave in September. There were two in September 1991 and one in September 1959.

Four Met Éireann stations have passed the threshold, Oak Park in Co Carlow, Mount Dillon in Co Roscommon, Gurteen in Co Tipperary and Shannon Airport in Co Clare. Oak Park recorded a temperature of 28.2 degrees on Friday.

Fourteen of Met Éireann’s 25 official weather stations have broken their record September temperatures in the current hot weather: Oak Park, Dublin Airport, Casement Aerodrome, Mullingar, Co Westmeath, Dunsany, Co Meath, Markree Castle in Co Sligo, Ballyhaise in Co Cavan, Finner in Co Donegal, Mount Dillon, Athenry in Co Galway, Claremorris, Belmullet, Newport and Knock Airport in Co Mayo.

Navan in Co Meath, which is not an official station but provides records to Met Éireann, has set the highest temperature so far this year recording 28.9 degrees on Friday. This is 0.1 degrees higher than the 28.8 degrees reported at Oak Park in Co Carlow on June 13th which is the official record.

Indications are though that the record high September temperature of 29.1 degrees which was set at Clongowes Wood in 1906 will not be broken.

The current heatwave across the UK and Ireland is caused by tropical storms pushing a high-pressure system over northwestern Europe while southern Europe is experiencing low pressure areas which are bringing violent storms.

Temperatures in Ireland will be slightly cooler on Saturday though there will still be sunny spells. There is a chance of isolated thunderstorms possible. Highest temperatures will be between 21 and 26 degrees with light southwest or variable winds.

Sunday will stay very warm and humid. There will be sunny spells and showers, some heavy with thunderstorms and spot flooding possible. It won’t be quite as warm as previous days with highest temperatures of 19 to 24 degrees, with light variable breezes.

It will become cooler from Monday onwards, with temperatures falling to between 15 and 19 degrees.

In a joint statement in advance of the warm weekend, the Irish Coast Guard, Water Safety Ireland, and the RNLI appealed to the public to be attentive to their personal safety when engaging in any water or coastal activities.

Joanne Walsh, chief executive of Water Safety Ireland, said drownings often happen “quickly and silently” with males representing the vast majority of deaths of Irish waters.

“It is beautiful weather. We are having an unusual September and we have to enjoy it. But we have got to think water safety at all times. I would ask your listeners to plan and prepare if they are going to a waterway this weekend. If possible go to a lifeguarded waterway. When you do get to that lifeguarded waterway look at the flags,” she told RTÉ Radio 1’s Morning Ireland.

“If there is a yellow and a red flag up there will be two flags – swim between those two flags. That means the

Ms Walsh said on average over the last 10 years Ireland has recorded around 105 drownings every year.

“It has come down. 90 over the last five years. The majority of drownings happen in males. 78 per cent of males. Interestingly and people might not think this the majority of drownings – approximately 60 per cent – will happen inland,” she said.

“Alcohol is a factor in 30 per cent of drownings. So we would ask people please not to drink and swim. Especially to our teenagers don’t be drinking alcohol while down at the beach or the pier or the waterways and please don’t be daring your friends to do things that are dangerous. Be there for each other and look out for each other. ”