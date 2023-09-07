Aircraft crashes outside Emo, Co Laois

It is believed the incident occurred around 5pm and emergency services including gardaí and a number of fire units rushed to the scene.

A light aircraft crashed in Co Laois this evening.

The incident occurred just off the Mountmellick road outside the village of Emo, Co Laois.

It is believed the incident occurred around 5pm and emergency services including gardaí and a number of fire units rushed to the scene.

It remains unclear if anyone was injured. Gardaí have confirmed that the incident occurred this evening.

READ MORE

In a statement tonight gardaí said: “Gardaí were alerted to an incident at an airfield in Co. Laois this afternoon.”

The Air Accident Investigation Unit are said to have been notified as it is the lead authority.