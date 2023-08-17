Man charged with attempted murder in connection with stabbing incident

Man (33) due to appear at Ballymena Magistrates’ Court on Thursday. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA

A 33-year-old man has been charged with two counts of attempted murder in connection with a stabbing in Co Antrim.

He is due to appear at Ballymena Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by Norther Ireland’s Public Prosecution Service.

It follows an incident in which two men were taken to hospital after being stabbed on the Carncullagh Road area of Dervock on July 30th.

A 37-year-old woman, also arrested as part of the ongoing investigation, was released following questioning. - PA