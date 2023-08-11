€2.8m worth of illegal cigarettes seized at Dublin Port

More than €2.8 million worth of smuggled cigarettes were seized at Dublin Port on Thursday.

As part of Revenue’s ongoing operation targeting the supply and sale of illegal cigarettes and tobacco in the shadow economy, officers seized 3,628,800 cigarettes.

The cigarettes have an estimated retail value of approximately €2,866,750, representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of over €2,244,400.

The smuggled cigarettes, branded Lambert and Butler and Rothmans, were discovered upon the inspection of twelve pallets which had arrived from the Netherlands, originating in Latvia.

Investigations are ongoing, a spokesman said.

If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding the smuggling or sale of illegal cigarettes or tobacco, they can contact Revenue in confidence on its confidential line 1800 295 295.