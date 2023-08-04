Irish scouts among hundreds requiring medical attention during Jamboree heatwave

Attendees of the World Scout Jamboree rest under the shade at the scout camping site in Buan, South Korea. Photograph: Chung Gyeong-jae/Yonhap via AP

Two Irish scouts and three adults accompanying them are among the hundreds of scouts who have required medical treatment after falling ill at the world Scout Jamboree in South Korea as a sweltering heatwave hits the country.

The Chief Scout of Scouting Ireland, Jill Pitcher Farrell has spoken of the conditions being experienced by the 222 strong Irish contingent who have joined 40,000 other participants in Seoul. The international jamboree event takes place every four years.

Speaking on RTÉ radio’s News at One, Ms Pitcher Farrell said that the group had made plans for a warm weather event, having experienced high temperatures at previous jamborees in Japan and West Virginia in the US. However, South Korea has recorded consistently high temperatures up to 35 degrees Celsius.

CNN reported that on Thursday, 1,486 people attended at the on site hospital in Seoul. The Irish group at the event is made up of 144 young people aged between 14 and 17 and 78 adults. Five members of the group required treatment for heat related conditions.

Ms Pitcher Farrell said that it not been unexpected that some members of the group would become unwell in the high temperatures.

“It is unprecedently hot. But the Irish contingent was prepared for this. The last two world scout jamborees have been in places that were a lot hotter as well. In 2015 we were in Japan and 2019 we were in West Virginia.

“A lot of our adults were ready for the conditions in that we knew what being on a hot jamboree would be like. The main thing is that we have a huge focus on re hydrating, wearing hats and sun screen. It is hot and some what challenging but not something we were unprepared for.

“We have had three adults and two young people who have had to attend the medical tents on-site and be treated for heat related illnesses. However, this wasn’t unexpected with 222 participants here and the heat we are experiencing. Everyone else is taking shade on-site and taking rest during the sunny hours of the day.

“There has been a huge amount of air-conditioned buses brought on on-site which are allowing for more areas for rest and recuperation. (The young people) who were treated are aged between 14 and 17. It’s primarily dehydration. There is no lack of water but there is a large amount of walking and physical activity involved.”

In a statement Scouting Ireland said that all Irish scouts are safe and being well looked after in Seoul.

“While five members – 3 adults and 2 scouts – were treated for the heat, none required long-term, overnight or off-site treatment. The quality of care in the on-site medical clinics has been excellent.

“In preparing for world Jamboree, we had expected high temperatures and all members had brought personal heatwave protection items like water bottles, ice packs, sunscreen and hats with them.”

The statement adds that the current heatwave in Korea was unexpected and the event organisers together with the Korean government have been quick to act, putting in place a range of measures to ensure participants stay safe and well.

“There is ample water supply, food and sanitation facilities in additional to medical clinics and a hospital on site for any emergencies. Air-conditioned buses are available for travel around the site and shaded areas have been created. In addition, members of the Korean defence forces – experts in logistics – have been deployed to support the existing medical personnel on site.

“We are keeping the situation under constant review. Scouting Ireland is in daily contact with the group attending the world Jamboree and with the Irish Embassy in Seoul.”