Further rain and some sunny spells forecast as August arrives

Umbrellas were out in force on Sunday during the Bray Air Display. Further unsettled weather is expected this week as we move into August. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

August is almost upon us but the unsettled weather is set to continue with further rainfall and some sunny spells forecast for this week.

Met Éireann said Monday would be mostly cloudy but with occasional outbreaks of showery rain, turning heavy or possibly thundery in some spots later. There will be some limited sunny spells, too, the forecaster said, with highest temperatures of between 17 and 21 degrees.

Tuesday is expected to be a mostly dry day with some sunny spells and scattered passing showers, with highest temperatures of 17 to 20 degrees. Rain is forecast to develop in southwestern parts by evening and extend northeastwards.

Wednesday is again expected to be a wet day, with cloud and outbreaks of rain and drizzle throughout. Temperatures are forecast to hit highs of 16 to 19 degrees, with moderate north to northwest winds developing.

READ MORE

Later in the week, Thursday is due to see some sunshine and further scattered passing showers, with high temperatures of 15 to 19 degrees. Met Éireann said current indications suggest Friday will be fairly cloudy with rain in southern parts and sunny spells further north.