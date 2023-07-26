Rank and file gardaí to vote on no confidence motion in commissioner

One source described the no confidence motion in Drew Harris as 'the nuclear option'. Photograph: Gareth Chaney/Collins Photos

Frontline gardaí are to vote on a motion of no confidence in Garda Commissioner Drew Harris, a move which could have drastic implications for the functioning of the force.

Nearly 12,000 gardaí, the bulk of the organisation, will be balloted on the confidence motion in the coming days by the Central Executive Committee of the Garda Representative Association (GRA).

This will be followed by a special delegate conference to discuss the outcome of the ballot. It is expected this conference will discuss possible industrial action, including work to rule protests or even unofficial strike actions.

The vote is an expression of frustration across the force over the new roster system being introduced by Garda management, which GRA representatives argue will result in poorer working conditions.

The association has also expressed anger over the slow pace of recruitment, a lack of appropriate training and “constant red tape and bureaucracy.”

In a statement, a GRA general secretary Ronan Slevin said there is also anger over the Garda’s current suspensions policy. The policy, which has been the subject of several legal actions, has seen large numbers of gardaí being suspended for long periods of time while alleged offences are investigated.

“This is the nuclear option. It’s about sending a message that this can’t go on any more,” said one source.

It is understood that if the motion passes, it will be the first time gardaí have expressed no confidence in a commissioner.

The vote comes at a time when the organisation is failing to meet recruitment targets promised by the Government. Significant numbers of experienced gardaí are also leaving early due to what they say are poor working conditions.

Mr Harris and Minister for Justice Helen McEntee have also faced significant criticism for a perceived lack of gardaí in Dublin city centre in the wake of several serious assaults in the area.

Mr Slevin said the GRA’s Central Executive Committee came to its decision due to its view that the commissioner has failed to address its grievances.

The new roster will see gardaí reverting to pre-Covid working patterns. This will involve moving from working 12-hour shifts for four days, followed by four days off, to working 10-hour shifts for six days and then having four days off.

The GRA has said this roster will erode members work-life balance.

Garda headquarters have been asked for comment.