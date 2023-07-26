Man dies on M6 after he exits car and is struck by lorry

Gardaí closed part of the M6 motorway near Ballygarraun, Athenry, Co. Galway for forensic examination. File photograph

A man in his 50s was killed after he got out of his car following a collision and was struck by a truck on the M6 in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Gardaí closed part of the M6 motorway near Ballygarraun, Athenry, Co. Galway for forensic examination.

The incident happened at 5.10am between Junction 17 Athenry and the M17/M18 interchange.

A Garda spokeswoman said: “Following a single vehicle collision, the driver, a man aged in his 50s of the car exited his vehicle and was struck by a lorry.

“He was fatally injured and his body has been removed from the scene to University Hospital Galway where a post mortem will take place in due course. The male driver, aged in his 50s of the lorry was uninjured.

“A technical examination of the scene is ongoing by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators this morning and the road remains closed with local diversions in place.”

Motorists are advised to take alternative routes.