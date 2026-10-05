‘I didn’t even dream of it’: Ciarán Frawley enjoys a madcap Connacht debut

When Ciarán Frawley’s head hit the pillow in Connacht’s Treviso hotel last Friday night, he couldn’t have dared to dream of a debut quite like this. A pulsating, helter-skelter of a game, both throwing punches and rolling with them, before springing off the ropes to snatch a bonus-point win with his second try of the night.

“I didn’t even dream of it to be honest, I didn’t think I’d be close to that, but it was great character shown by the lads because I kind of put us in a bit of a pickle when I kicked it out on the full here,” he said, speaking from the in-goal area where the mistake occurred in the 55th minute.

That, coupled with a madcap few moments which lead to a prolonged sequence of five-metre put-ins for a dominant Benetton scrum, had seemed like a seminal moment in a game which saw the lead change hands five times, with never more than five points between them.

“We ended up in our own half for the guts of 10-15 minutes and if it wasn’t for Billy Bohan and Sam Illo digging in, and then we turned the ball over and we exit, but that was a massive moment in the game.

“That was actually what made it possible for us to win, so I owe them a lot of pints and, yeah, I’ll give myself a kick up the arse for that,” said Frawley, still irked by his miscued kick more than pleased with his two tries.

He was also part of a critical moment in between two scrum penalties during that pivotal siege when he and Paul Boyle held Leonardo Marin up over the line. Otherwise, Connacht would have fallen 26-17 behind entering the last 10 minutes.

“That’s the thing I admired watching this team last year. I knew they always showed great character and the way they ended last season I was excited to join because they’re a group of winners and they put themselves in contention to play European rugby by having moments like that,” said Frawley.

“It’s brilliant to share a moment like that with Boyler because I came up through the youth system with him. We played Under-18s together and it’s a great story to be here with him now. He’s another big reason I actually came here, and they’re a great bunch of lads.

Connacht’s Ciarán Frawley with his debut cap after the game in Treviso. Photograph: Matteo Ciambelli/Inpho

“They try hard, they have great character and with Stu [Lancaster] coming in and settling in for the year I think you’re starting to see players improve and Connacht essentially improving as well.

“So, it’s looking like we’re on the up but we have to back it up next week. We have Glasgow away, it’s going to be a tough game, essentially playing against, you could say, Scotland,” said Frawley, having just beaten the core of the Italian side.

[ AIL round-up: St Mary’s hold off Clontarf comeback on day of eye-catching resultsOpens in new window ]

Of course, renewing a coach-player relationship with Lancaster was another big factor in Frawley’s decision to join Connacht from Leinster.

“I worked, obviously, with Stu in Leinster. He was defence coach but he did a lot of what he’s doing now as a head coach. He’s brilliant for the development of young players but also for the development of me, on and off the pitch, with my leadership.

“It’s an area I need to improve in, so I think he’s brilliant to have as essentially a coach, but also like a mentor. So yeah it’s brilliant to get back with him and get to winning ways.”

The last time he scored two tries was for Leinster away to the Lions in April 2024.

Ciarán Frawley celebrates scoring a try with Sean Jansen. Photograph: Matteo Ciambelli/Inpho

“And we got hammered that game,” he recalled of a 44-12 defeat. “So, it’s nice to win and scoring two tries is one thing but winning is the main thing.”

He certainly has no second thoughts about his move now.

“Galway’s a lovely city as well so myself and my girlfriend [Charlotte Murphy] moved down. We’re living with Will Connors. We’re renting at the moment together so we’re like one big happy family. It’ll be great when Will gets back as well and he’ll be humming. He’s another great addition to the squad so I’m looking forward to lacing up with him as well.”

[ Malachy Clerkin: Pep Guardiola said Manchester City destroyed football – he didn’t know how right he wasOpens in new window ]

Frawley moved in August and along with Connacht’s other six Irish summer tourists, missed the pre-season trip to Vannes.

“But then we had a great few weeks together and we were set up perfectly for tonight. Off the back of last week, a disappointing performance against a good Stormers team, it was nice to bounce back because we needed to win this week. We didn’t get any points last week so it was great to come away with five.”

And with the move west, of course, was the rebirth of his ambition to be an outhalf.

“Well, I played there when I was younger and I played a lot of football growing up and I think that’s why I can sort of play other positions, but I played 10 my whole life growing up, and yeah it’s great to basically get back to where you started, do you know what I mean?”

It’s swiftly become an even more interesting move now, not least for Andy Farrell’s widening cohort of outhalves. Frawley’s Connacht career has had some lift-off.