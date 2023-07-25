Windy and wet weather on the way after Thursday — Met Éireann

There is worse weather on the way, Met Éireann warned on Tuesday after a brief respite from recent heavy downpours.

The national forecaster predicted “unseasonable windy conditions” for the weekend – particularly in the northwest.

In its detailed forecast Met Éireann said the occasional sunny spells experienced on Tuesday would peter out and be replaced by rain and drizzle in the west and southwest overnight.

Wednesday morning will see the rain and drizzle spread eastward, turning heavier in all areas during the afternoon and evening, with heaviest downpours expected in the southwest where there may be flooding.

READ MORE

[ Ireland has become warmer and wetter while May is sunniest month, 30-year Met Éireann study shows ]

[ A new age of weather forecasting is on the horizon ]

Thursday is expected to be mostly cloudy with brief bright spells with high temperatures of 19 to 21 degrees, warmest in the east and south with a moderate westerly breeze.

However by Friday an area of low pressure will have settled to the island’s northwest, bringing “unseasonably windy conditions” said Met Éireann meteorologist Deirdre Lowe.

Ms Lowe said blustery conditions on Friday night with a mix of showers could be unusually strong for the time of year and would be worst in Ulster and Connaught as the area of low pressure remains at play. It is expected similar conditions will continue in the week ahead.

While Met Éireann has less confidence in the month-long outlook, Ms Lowe said the first week in August should see rainfall continuing at higher than average levels over much of the country, but southern and midland areas may see rainfall amounts closer to normal.

For the second week in August the long term forecast provides a chink of light – a weak signal for slightly drier than average conditions in the east and southeast. Temperatures will probably average out around normal for the time of year.

Ms Lowe said the current picture featured the Jet Stream, to the south, repeatedly bringing Atlantic low-pressure systems over the island. In order for the weather to improve she said an area of high pressure would have to build up and move up from the Azores or the Mediterranean pushing the Jet Stream to the north “leaving Ireland on the warm side of it”.

But she said there is currently no sign of that.