Gardaí renew appeal for witnesses to crash that killed Ciaran Keating in Co Mayo

Ronan Keating (centre left) helps carry the coffin of his brother Ciaran Keating towards St Patrick's Church in Louisburgh, Co Mayo, for his funeral. Photograph: PA

Gardaí are renewing their appeal for witnesses in relation to a crash which claimed the life of 57-year-old father of three Ciaran Keating in Swinford, Co Mayo last Saturday.

The collision, which involved two vehicles, occurred at 3.35pm on July 15th on the N5 at Ballymiles in Swinford. Mr Keating, who was the brother of singer Ronan Keating, was fatally injured. The male driver of the second car, and the passengers in both cars, received medical treatment following the crash.

A technical examination of the scene was conducted by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators. Gardaí are appealing to members of the public who may have witnessed the crash to contact them.

Gardaí are anxious to speak with the occupants of the vehicles who were in the vicinity at the time of the collision, and any person who assisted at the scene of the collision.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dashcam) and were travelling on the N5 between Swinford and Castlebar, and surrounding areas, on Saturday afternoon, July 15th, are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Swinford Garda station on 094 925 2990, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Mr Keating was laid to rest last Thursday. Mourners at St Patrick’s Church in Louisburgh, Co Mayo heard he was “funny, talented and kind”.

His son Conall said that his father and mother Annemarie had been together for over forty years. The pair were born in Dublin but fell in love with the west of Ireland and decided to raise their family in a property overlooking Clew Bay.

Mr and Mrs Keating were travelling to see their son Ruairí play for Cork City Football Club in Sligo when the crash occurred.

Ronan Keating was among the pallbearers at the mass. He also performed a musical tribute to his older brother.

Gerry Keating, the father of the deceased, paid tribute to Ciaran’s great capacity for charity work with the Marie Keating Foundation.

The Foundation was set up in memory of the late mother of the deceased who passed away from breast cancer in February of 1998. Gerry Keating said that if there was a driver short anywhere, Ciaran “would drop everything in Mayo” and prepare to drive the unit for the foundation.

“He’d never say no, he never complained about anything.”

Mr Keating, who was a car salesman, is survived by his wife Annemarie, his children Conall, Ruairí and Aisling, his five grandchildren, his father Gerry, his sister Linda and his three brothers Gerard, Gary and Ronan.

The family asked that donations, if desired, be made to the Marie Keating Foundation in lieu of flowers. The foundation was established in 2001. Originally set up to raise information and awareness about breast cancer it now provides feedback and support on all types of cancer. It helps both men and women to detect cancer at its earliest stages and supports them through diagnosis, treatment and survival.

Donations can be made to the foundation at mariekeating.ie