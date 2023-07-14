Man arrested after death of woman in Cork

Gardaí have arrested a man for questioning about the woman’s death and he is being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act. Photograph: iStock

Gardai in Cork have requested the services of the State Pathologist’s office following the death of a woman in what has been described as “a domestic incident” on Friday night.

It’s understood a woman who was aged 38 suffered a fatal stab wound to the neck in the incident in a house in the Cardinal Court area of Wilton on Cork’s southside at around 10pm.

It’s understood that the woman’s husband notified the emergency services, and that the woman was found lying in a pool of blood in a bedroom and was pronounced dead at the scene by a medic.

Gardai immediately preserved the scene and the woman’s body remains in the house pending the arrival of a pathologist from the State Pathologist’s Office who is due to visit the scene on Saturday.

Meanwhile, gardai have arrested a 41 year-old man at the scene for questioning about the woman’s death and he’s been taken to Togher Garda Station where he is due to be questioned this morning.

The man is being detained in Togher under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act which allows gardai detain suspects for up to 24 hours before they have to be charged or released.

It’s understood that the couple are from overseas and that they have one child, a young son. He was unharmed in the incident and is being cared for by social services.

Gardai have begun door to door inquiries in the Cardinal Court area to establish if any of the neighbours heard any noise or disturbance or were aware of any incident in the house.

Anyone who can assist gardai in their investigation is asked to contact Togher Garda Station on (021) 494 7120 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.