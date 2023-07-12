Search for man (22) missing from Co Sligo stood down after body recovered

David Slanina's body is understood to have been found at Barnaribbon, close to the Ben Bulben Forest Walk in Co Sligo. Photograph: iStock

A body has been recovered during the search for a 22-year-old man who had been missing from his Co Sligo home since Saturday.

It is understood the body of David Slanina from Grange was discovered at Barnaribbon, close to the Ben Bulben Forest Walk, by members of the Defence Forces, who joined the search on Wednesday.

Dozens of local volunteers had participated in the effort to locate Mr Slanina, who was reported missing after failing to return home after going for a run on Saturday afternoon.

Gardaí confirmed that the missing person appeal had been stood down following the discovery of a body.

Independent councillor Marie Casserly described the news as “heart-breaking”. She said the community was devastated for the family, who it is understood moved into the area during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“This news is just awful but the response of all the people who took part in the search all week does give you faith in people and gives you consolation,” she said. “Our hearts are breaking for the family.”

Gardaí and members of Sligo-Leitrim Mountain Rescue Team had been joined in the search by the Irish Coastguard’s Strandhill-based Rescue 118 helicopter, members of the Defence Forces, and mountain rescue teams from Donegal, Mayo, Galway.

Volunteers from the Civil Defence, the Northern Ireland Mountain Rescue Team and the Search and Rescue Dog Association Ireland North also took part.