Irish Rail warns passengers of people posing as staff trying to impose cash fines

Irish Rail has urged vigilance following a report of people attempting to scam passengers with cash fines by posing as employees of the rail company.
A spokesperson for Irish Rail said that a passenger made a complaint at Connolly Station on Friday morning, claiming that they had witnessed three people wearing high-vis jackets, issuing fines and looking for cash payments on the northern Commuter/Dart line.
Irish Rail subsequently published a tweet advising passengers “to confirm ID when approached for ticket/being issued with on-board fines”, following the report of individuals “masquerading” as members of the RPU (Revenue Protection Unit).
No other complaints of this nature have been received by Irish Rail, the spokesperson said.
An Garda Síochána said they were making enquiries into the matter.