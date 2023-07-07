Irish Rail warns passengers of people posing as staff trying to impose cash fines

A passenger said they witnessed three people wearing high-vis jackets, issuing fines and looking for cash payments on the northern Commuter/Dart line. Photograph: Tom Honan

Irish Rail has urged vigilance following a report of people attempting to scam passengers with cash fines by posing as employees of the rail company.

A spokesperson for Irish Rail said that a passenger made a complaint at Connolly Station on Friday morning, claiming that they had witnessed three people wearing high-vis jackets, issuing fines and looking for cash payments on the northern Commuter/Dart line.

Passengers are advised that there are members of the public wearing non-Irishrail hi-vis vests and masquerading as members of the RPU onboard the Northern commuter/DART line. Passengers are advised to confirm ID when approached for tickets/being issued with onboard fines - MH — Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) July 7, 2023

Irish Rail subsequently published a tweet advising passengers “to confirm ID when approached for ticket/being issued with on-board fines”, following the report of individuals “masquerading” as members of the RPU (Revenue Protection Unit).

No other complaints of this nature have been received by Irish Rail, the spokesperson said.

READ MORE

An Garda Síochána said they were making enquiries into the matter.