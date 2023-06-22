Protesters interrupt Micheál Martin’s opening address at security forum

Tánaiste ⁦Micheal Martin was interrupted by anti-NATO protesters at the opening of the Consultative Forum on International Security in Cork. ⁩

Tánaiste Micheál Martin’s opening speech to the Consultative Forum on International Security Policy in Cork was interrupted by six protesters sitting among those attending the event.

As soon as Mr Martin began speaking, the protesters stood up, unfurled an anti-war banner, and began shouting the Tánaiste down with anti-war slogans and vocal criticism of the forum, which they claimed was biased towards Nato.

Mr Martin tried to continue his speech but was further interrupted by the protesters, most of whom were students. At one stage he told the protesters that he had been brought up in Cork and believed in democracy, with part of democracy being free speech and giving people the right to free speech.

After 10 minutes, with Mr Martin constantly barracked by the protesters, gardaí arrived and removed the protesters who left peacefully.

Mr Martin continued his speech.

Protests also took place outside the Boole library in University College Cork (UCC) where the forum is taking place.

The forum’s chair, Prof Louise Richardson, also had her opening speech interrupted by a heckler. Former county councillor Diarmuid Ó Cadhla stood up and interrupted her address with a criticism of Nato and the forum, delivered in Irish and English.

He shouted ‘Mo náire tú” as he was being escorted from the hall by gardaí. Soon after his removal another heckler stood up to interrupted Prof Richardson’s speech.

Thursday marks the first of four days of discussion on security and neutrality as part of the consultative forum.

Discussions are due to take place in UCC on subjects including maritime threats, cybersecurity and the wider security environment.

The forum will resume in Galway on Friday, before moving to Dublin for two days of discussion next week.

One of a number of protesters at the forum, Dominick Carroll, said he attempted to raise a point of order about the number of pro-neutrality voices invited

The first protester to stand up on Thursday, Dominick Carroll from the Cork Neutrality League, said he had tried to raise a point of order.

He said the point he tried to raise was that only one pro-neutrality group had been invited to address the forum. He claimed the forum was unbalanced and asked for other groups to be invited.

The four young men who unfurled the anti-Nato banner and shouted down Mr Martin were from the Connolly Youth Movement, described on its website as a “communist and republican” youth organisation and read anti-war slogans from their phones for about ten minutes before being removed by gardaí.

Protesters outside said that anti-war protesters were attending the forum as ordinary members and that it was their intention to continue making points and interrupting speakers during the day.

Remarks by President Michael D Higgins on the event in a newspaper interview last weekend drew attention to the constitution of the forum, with the President apologising to the chair, Prof Richardson, for a “throwaway remark” highlighting what he had described as a ”very large letter DBE”, or British damehood, beside her name in the programme.

Minister for Higher Education Simon Harris expressed disappointment at the scenes in Cork.

“They’re disappointing, if not unsurprising,” he told RTÉ radio’s Today show. “I just never understand why anyone wants to stifle debate. I think we’ve seen an incredible effort over the course of the last week to try and stifle a really important discussion. And in many ways, we’ve had over the last week a discussion really about process. I’m hoping now that we get into a discussion of actual substance, the substance of really important issues around the security and protection of this country into the future.”

People had a right to protest and to make their views known, but now it was important to get into the work of the forum, he added. When asked who had tried to stifle debate, Mr Harris said it had been unfortunate that the discussion over the past week had been polarised or focused on the issue of neutrality, an issue on which the Government had no intention of changing its position.

“Ultimately, now we have an opportunity through this forum to hear a range of expert views and opinions across many different workshops and sessions on a whole variety of topics.”

The President had the right as a citizen to make his views known, as did all the citizens of the country, but the Government also had a right and a responsibility not to “shirk” discussions, said Mr Harris.

“The Government, in using its own executive authority, is entirely within its rights and entirely right to actually establish this forum. But ultimately, the forum will come back to Government with its output in time,” he said.