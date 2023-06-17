Pedestrian (40s) hit by articulated lorry in Mayo dies in hospital

The road where the collision occurred is closed and local diversions are in place

A male pedestrian in his forties who was hit by an articulated lorry at Knockroe, in Bonniconlon village in east Co Mayo, on Saturday has died in hospital.

Gardaí from Ballina and the emergency scenes rushed to the scene of the collision which occurred at 7.40am. The pedestrian, who has yet to be named, was transferred to Mayo University Hospital.

The coroner has been notified and a post mortem will be conducted in due course.

The male driver of the lorry, who is in his sixties, was uninjured in the incident.

The road where the collision occurred is currently closed and local diversions are in place. Garda Forensic Collision investigators will conduct an examination of the scene.