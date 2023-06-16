Funeral of Jessica McLoughlin, who died when struck by train in Sligo, to take place on Monday

The funeral of Jessica McLoughlin, who died after she was struck by a train in Co Sligo earlier this week, will take place on Monday.

On Wednesday, the 3.05pm train service from Sligo to Dublin struck Ms McLoughlin (40) and her niece Rebecca McLoughlin (25). Ms McLoughlin died in the incident, while her niece was injured and airlifted to Sligo University Hospital, where she is in a stable condition.

The incident happened on the train line at Knocks Park, Ballisodare at about 4pm. Both women are from Cranmore in Sligo town and were walking along the track when they were struck.

The funeral for Ms McLoughlin, a mother of four, will take place at St Anne’s Church in Sligo at 11am on Monday, June 19th, followed by burial in Sligo cemetery.

READ MORE

The mass will also be livestreamed on the funeral home’s website. The family has requested that the house remains private.

Garda forensic experts, inspectors from Iarnród Éireann and the Railway Accident Investigation Unit (RAIU) have launched separate inquiries into the incident.

While the investigations are at an early stage, some witnesses said the driver sounded the horn for a prolonged period before the collision. One eyewitness report, regarded as very reliable, said both women tried to get off the tracks to avoid the oncoming train.

In a post on Facebook, Rebecca has paid tribute to her auntie: “Oh why Jess did they have to take you, why couldn’t it have been me[?] You have four beautiful kids left behind you.

“You didn’t deserve this. I’m glad we got to spend those last moments together though and I’ll not forget what I promised you. I’ll not take back my word. I’m in bits here Jess. Why oh why did this have to happen[?]” she wrote.

Describing herself and her aunt as like “two peas in a pod”, Rebecca wrote: “My heart is broke. Lying in each others arms them last few moments I’ll never forget what you said to me. I’ll cherish that memory for as long as I live and will never forget you.”

She promised her aunt “I’ll not let your kids ever forget about you, will always remind them of how much you loved them”.