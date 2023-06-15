Tributes paid to ‘able, wise and decent’ journalist Wesley Boyd

Wesley Boyd was described as a "great boss" by former chief news correspondent Charlie Bird. Photograph: RIP.ie

Tributes have been paid to the respected journalist and broadcaster Wesley Boyd, who died on Monday.

A native of Co Fermanagh, Mr Boyd was former head of news and radio at RTÉ over a 15-year period from 1974 to 1990.

In later years he was a regular contributor to An Irishman’s Diary in The Irish Times.

The father-of-four, who settled in Mount Merrion, Dublin died at St Vincent’s University Hospital surrounded by his family.

READ MORE

[ An Irishman's Diary: Sixteen British soldiers were in the GPO during the Easter Rising ]

[ RTE fails to grasp the Angelus nettle once again ]

He is survived by his daughters Deirdre, Joanne and Helen, son Brian, grandchildren Grace, Matthew and Erin, sister-in-law Stella and brother-in-law John.

Mr Boyd was predeceased by his wife Marion and son Peter.

On the funeral details website rip.ie, several former broadcast colleagues paid their respects.

Tommie Gorman, former RTÉ Northern Editor and Europe correspondent, said that he was an “able, wise and inherently decent boss.” He added: “It was an honour to work for him. Sincere sympathy to his grieving family.”

Another colleague, former chief news correspondent Charlie Bird called him a “great boss”.

Mr Bird explained: “Even though I have my own health issues I am going to do my best to attend the funeral on Saturday.”

Mr Boyd’s Funeral Service will take place on Saturday at 10am in the Victorian Chapel, Mount Jerome, Dublin.