Two men charged over murder and disappearance of Chloe Mitchell (21)

Chloe Mitchell (21) was last seen on CCTV in the early hours of June 3rd in Ballymena town centre, Co Antrim. Photograph: Family Handout/PA Wire

Two men have been charged over the murder and disappearance of Co Antrim woman Chloe Mitchell, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) has said.

Detectives from the force’s Major Investigation Team have charged a 26-year-old with murder and a 34-year-old with assisting offenders. They are due to appear before Ballymena Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Ms Mitchell (21) was last seen on CCTV in the early hours of Saturday June 3rd in Ballymena town centre.

Detectives from our Major Investigation Team have today, Sunday 11th June, launched a murder enquiry into the circumstances surrounding the disappearance of 21-year-old Chloe Mitchell, who was a high risk missing person from Ballymena. pic.twitter.com/bKhJT04wAX — Police Mid and East Antrim (@PSNIMEADistrict) June 11, 2023

Detectives investigating Ms Mitchell’s disappearance began a murder inquiry on Sunday after suspected human remains were found in Ballymena.

READ MORE

Forensic officers attended a flat in the James Street area of the town, which had been cordoned off by police earlier in the week.

The discovery came after extensive searches across Ballymena over recent days.

Members of the Community Rescue Service (CRS) assisted police in the major search operation in Ballymena.

In a statement on Sunday night, the volunteer-based organisation said: “The CRS would like to thank the people of Ballymena, those who live and work in the Harryville area and especially Chloe’s family and friends for their exceptional support during our operations.” - PA