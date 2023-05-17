Schoolboy hospitalised after alleged assault in Navan, Co Meath

In footage of the incident circulating on social media, a group of individuals can be seen striking the young male in the face. Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times

A schoolboy has been hospitalised after an alleged assault in Navan, Co Meath. The victim attended Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda where he received treatment for serious facial injuries.

Gardaí are appealing to those with information on the incident to contact Navan garda station.

The alleged assault took place on Monday at around 2.30pm. In footage of the incident circulating on social media, a group of individuals can be seen striking the young male in the face before encircling him and continuing to kick and strike him as he lays on the ground.

“An Garda Síochána is aware of a video circulating on social media of this incident and out of respect for the victim in this case we would request that people refrain from sharing this video,” said a garda spokeswoman.

“An Garda Síochána is appealing to any person with information on the assault to contact Navan Garda Station at 046 9079930.”