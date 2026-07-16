Pico Lopes to receive civic reception for his ‘remarkable achievements in football’

Pico Lopes celebrates with an Irish flag after the 0-0 draw during the World Cup match between Cape Verde and Saudi Arabia in June. Photograph: Michael Steele/Getty Images

Shamrock Rovers captain and Cape Verde international Pico Lopes is to receive a civic welcome home for his “remarkable achievements in football” by Dublin City Council.

The event is to take place on Saturday, July 25th, at 2pm at Eamonn Ceannt Park, Lourdes Celtic FC in Crumlin and will celebrate what the council said is Lopes’s achievements “including his role in helping Cape Verde reach the Fifa World Cup, while recognising the important contribution of Lourdes Celtic FC and the local community to his development”.

In a statement, the council added that from “grassroots football in Dublin to captaining one of Ireland’s most successful clubs and representing his country on the international stage,” the footballer is “an inspiring example of what can be achieved through talent, dedication and community support”.

Lopes said he is “looking forward to returning to Lourdes Celtic” and thanking everyone at the club and in the community for their support, “both throughout my career and during Cabo Verde’s World Cup journey”.

The 34-year-old from Crumlin continued: “Lourdes Celtic gave me my start in football and will always hold a special place in my heart. It means a lot to celebrate these achievements at a grassroots club, because clubs like Lourdes Celtic are the heartbeat of football in Dublin. I would like to thank everyone involved in making this special occasion possible.”

Lord Mayor of Dublin Daryl Barron said the council is “proud” to welcome Lopes back to the community where his football journey began.

“His achievements for both Shamrock Rovers and Cabo Verde have made him a source of pride for Dublin and an inspiration to young people across the city,” the mayor said.