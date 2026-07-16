Matt Shea’s excellent documentary The Tech Billionaire Takeover (Sunday, BBC One) is an exposé of terrible men with terrible ideas – neomonarchies, cryptocurrency microstates, increased voting rights based on wealth. It has got me thinking about the declining quality of today’s rich weirdos and how they compare with the delightful moneyed freaks of the past. Here are some of my favourites.

Willy Wonka

The beloved factory owner and inventor William Wonka invites a bunch of children to his factory, where they have a series of hilarious industrial accidents about which he sings. To the survivor, Charlie Bucket, he gifts his factory, seemingly oblivious to the fact that the inheritance taxes will be murder for Bucket’s family of elderly, bedridden cranks.

All is forgiven, however, for Wonka is eloquent and flamboyant and whimsical and, like all billionaires, goes into space at the end of the story. Perhaps Elon Musk should purchase a cane.

Lord Snooty

The Beano’s toff-in-chief would frequently escape the luxury of his castle to frolic and cavort with his lower-class chums on the wrong side of the tracks. He’s basically Tony Benn. His pals usually seemed thrilled to get a simple “slap-up feed” of bangers and mash. (I glance ruefully at my gluttonous nephews joylessly stuffing their faces with the finest quail eggs and venison. They don’t know they’re born.)

But is this not simply centrist incrementalism? It never seems to occur to the unwashed masses of Snooty’s acquaintance to use their greater numbers to simply take his castle, a product of unjust primogeniture, and form an autonomous workers’ collective. Perhaps that will happen in the finale of The Beano: The Trial of Lord Snooty.

Anyway, Elon Musk doesn’t know any poor people or, indeed, have friends. Perhaps he should get a top hat.

Daddy Warbucks

Daddy Warbucks isn’t interested in space travel or creating a cryptocurrency microstate in the sea. He’s interested in adopting an orphan. Photograph: Getty Images

First, top marks for the name. It only works if you’re a gazillionaire, of course, or possibly an animated anthropomorphised pig. If I were to rename myself Daddy Freyne it wouldn’t go down well with either my wife or my employers. (Editor’s note: This again?)

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The stern-faced, slapheaded money mogul Daddy Warbucks isn’t interested in space travel or creating a cryptocurrency microstate in the sea. He’s interested in adopting an orphan and thwarting the schemes of wayward hustlers who frequently break into song. His version of tomorrow is not a far horizon of robot wars and space travel but the love of an all-singing, all-dancing ginger urchin. Tomorrow is, after all, only a day away.

Perhaps Elon Musk should go by Daddy Musk.

Mr Acme from Looney Tunes’ Acme Corporation

Like most generative-AI companies where the product is more expensive to make than it costs to buy, I have no idea how the Acme Corporation makes money. Its main customer is Wile E Coyote, a coyote, who uses its malfunctioning products – rocket shoes, large comedy sticks of dynamite, electric cars and the like – in his maniacal pursuit of a thinly characterised running bird.

Why, when he can afford all this technology, is he so set on the pursuit of this amiable avian anarchist? It is unclear. But I think, in a way, we are all Wile E Coyote. Watching him there, running in mid-air beyond the lip of a cliff before noticing his situation and descending to his doom, he reminds me a little of the fading middle classes under late capitalism, running in place above a great void.

Anyway, kudos to Mr Acme for finding a way to make a buck as the world burns.

Bruce Wayne’s Ted Talk

Wayne [coughs]. “How does a billionaire process trauma and, at the same time, contribute to the city he loves?”

[From the audience: “Pay your fair share of taxes!”]

Wayne [annoyed). “The answer isn’t obvious.”

[From the audience: “It is!”]

Wayne [glaring at the audience and steepling his fingers in a show of power]. “After the brutal murder of my parents, Thomas and Martha Wayne, by the hoodlum Joe Chill, I knew I needed to do something.”

[From the audience: “Get therapy!”]

Wayne [sticking a hand into his inside pocket and retrieving a batarang]. “Then it came to me: I would hone my body and mind into the ultimate weapon, so I could wage war on the criminal classes.”

[From the audience: “You mean ‘the poor’?”]

Wayne [throwing a batarang into the audience, which produces a thump and a cry of “Ow!”]. “But I also needed an image, a shtick, something to strike fear into the heart of Gotham. For criminals are a cowardly and superstitious lot.”

[From the audience: “That hurt!”]

Wayne [ignoring this]. “I would become a bat. I would dress up in a rubber bat suit with ears and everything and hang out down the docks, getting into fights with addicts. I would become the Batman!”

[Round of applause, standing ovation, headlines in the newspapers: “Novel way of dealing with poverty. Wealth redistribution unnecessary”]

Logan Roy/Scrooge McDuck in Succession/Duck Tales

Succession: Scrooge McDuck’s children Huey, Dewey and Louie. Photograph: Sky/HBO

A Scottish-American grump (Brian Cox) who enjoys whimsical fun such as swimming in a vat of gold coins (you can’t do that with crypto!), or forcing his employees to play Boar on the Floor at an awayday, must decide on succession plans for his company, Waystar Royco/McDuck Enterprises.

So which of his younger relatives deserves to inherit his company: Huey (Kendall), Dewey (Roman) or Louie (Shiv)? Wacky high jinks ensue. Ultimately, the whole lot ends up going to Tom Wambsgans (Goofy).

Tony Stark’s Ted Talk

Stark [drunkenly]. “Hic. Hey, suckers, look at you, walking around on your own stupid legs. Check out my robot suit! I’m never walking again! Ha ha ha ha! Hic.”

René from ’Allo ’Allo!

René, the insurrectionist restaurateur, is at least 'comfortable'. Photograph: Howes/Express/Getty Images

Not the richest businessperson on this list, but given real-estate prices in France and his acquisition of artworks such as The Fallen Madonna with the Big Boobies, René, the insurrectionist restaurateur, is at least “comfortable”. He is also a lothario with an undeniable allure for francophone ladies.

When I was a teenager, he was an unrealistic physical role model for me, but I am finally achieving a René-like physique thanks to years of hard work.

I think this is my third or fourth mention of René from ’Allo ’Allo! in my column this year. Like Elon Musk, I can do whatever I like.

Mr Potter from It’s a Wonderful Life

It’s a Wonderful Life is the squalid tale of a wealth creator being brought low by local radical George Bailey and his collectivist “savings and loan” outfit (now considered a proscribed organisation by the Trump administration).

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All Mr Potter wants to do, with his superior drive and entrepreneurial zeal, is take ownership of the town of Bedford Falls, but lesser folk want to undermine his greatness with spurious notions of “fairness” and “human dignity”.

Anyway, if you play It’s a Wonderful Life backwards you get Atlas Shrugged. That’s how Elon Musk watches it.

The man on the Monopoly box

Top hat. Cane. The slow acquisition of Dublin, street by street, by chortling monopolists. Hey, it’s Ireland’s housing policy!