Gardaí renew appeal for information on Joe Scally (81) missing from Raheny

Gardaí have renewed their appeal to the public for their assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Joe Scally, an 81-year-old man who has been missing from Raheny since May 3rd.

Mr Scally went missing from the Tonlegee Road area of Raheny on the northside of Dublin city last Wednesday.

He was last seen at 1.20pm in Howth, Co Dublin, passing The Summit Inn on Thormanby Road on foot.

He is described as being approximately 5ft 11in in height with short grey hair and a strong build. He was last seen wearing a black puffer jacket and dark coloured trousers.

Anyone with any information on Mr Scally’s whereabouts is asked to contact Coolock Garda station 01 666 4200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.