Bills on gender equality and digital services among only six additions to Government’s legislative programme

Only six new Bills are included in the 19 pieces of legislation that the Government intends to publish between now and the summer recess.

Government Chief Whip Hildegarde Naughton has published the Coalition’s summer legislation programme. However, a total of 13 of the 19 Bills were in the spring programme published in January, with a small number carried over for a second time.

The new Bills on the programme include one to provide for an amendment of the Constitution ongender equality. This has emerged from the recommendations issued by a report of a Citizens’ Assembly.

The Digital Services Bill is another new addition, and it will, among other things, establishe the new media regulator, Coimisiún na Meán.

Legislation will also be introduced this term to give effect to the EU decision to impose taxes on energy generators arising from windfall profits. The Energy (Windfall Gains) Bill is intended to be an emergency intervention to address high energy prices. This will include the introduction of a temporary solidarity contribution on fossil fuel production and refining and a cap on market revenues on non-gas electricity generators.

New domestic sex and gender violence legislation will also be published during this term. So too will a social welfare Bill that will provide for changes in child benefit payments.

Among the carry-overs are a Bill to allow a mayoral election in Limerick; legislation that ensures safe access to facilities where terminations take place; and the Planning and Development Bill. A Bill to ban the sale of e-cigarettes to children has also been carried over from the spring term.

The Land Value Sharing and Urban Development Zones Bill is also on the list for a third time.

Announcing the publication, Ms Naughton said: “Our aim in delivering on the summer legislative programme is to continue to provide stability in a time of continued uncertainty. This programme will build upon support provided for families, businesses and pensioners whilst also ensuring the continued delivery of the Programme for Government.”

She said the Department of Health would focus on finalising legislation to ensure safe access to premises at which termination of pregnancy services may be provided. “Separately, I look forward to publishing the Public Health (Tobacco and Nicotine Inhaling Products) Bill in the very near future, which will ban the sale of e-cigarettes to children,” she said.

Speaking on the Energy (Windfall Gains in Energy Sector) Bill 2023, which was approved by the Cabinet in March, Ms Naughten said: “This important piece of legislation will include a cap on the market revenues of some generators (such as wind, solar and oil) in the electricity sector.

The cap will apply from December 2022 to June 2023 which will allow for windfall profits to be distributed to households.