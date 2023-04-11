Biden visit: High security and excitement ahead of US president’s arrival

US president Joe Biden greets children on the South Lawn of the White House on April 10th, 2023. Photograph: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

US president Joe Biden is set to arrive in Belfast on Tuesday evening to begin a four-day visit to Ireland.

His visit comes at a delicate political time in Northern Ireland as he helps mark the 25-year anniversary of the Belfast Agreement.

Mr Biden, known for decades for his pro-Irish views, will need to tread carefully as unionists continue to boycott the devolved power-sharing government that was a fundamental part of the 1998 Belfast Agreement.

The president is expected to meet representatives from five of the North’s political parties in advance of a speech at Ulster University but was not planning to pressure them, a senior administration official said.

He is expected to be greeted on arrival by the UK prime minister, Rishi Sunak.

Some roads in Belfast city centre were closed to vehicles on Monday in advance of Mr Biden’s arrival and will not reopen until after he leaves Northern Ireland.

On Wednesday, the US president will mark the formal opening of Ulster University’s new Belfast campus in what will be his only official engagement while in Northern Ireland.

At the university he will deliver a keynote address and will also hold political meetings and meet representatives from youth and business communities.

He will then travel to the Republic for engagements in Dublin as well as in Co Louth and Co Mayo, where he has family connections.

Martin McElligott, Dundalk town centre commercial manager, said the town was honoured to host two presidents of the United States. Mr McElligott was a bystander when Bill Clinton addressed thousands of people in the border town’s Market Square in 2000.

This time, he is at the heart of preparing the town for the arrival of Mr Biden.

“In the 25 years since the Good Friday Agreement, and in the 23 years since President Bill Clinton came to the town, a lot has changed and Dundalk has become the town it was always meant to be,” he said.

The visit has also brought excitement to Carlingford, which Mr Biden is scheduled to visit on Wednesday before arriving in Dundalk.

Dundalk tourism officer Sinéad Roche said his personal connection to Co Louth seemed to be “100 per cent genuine”.

“It is not everyday a sitting president of the US visits the town so there is a great buzz in the air,” she said.

At Kilwirra cemetery, where Mr Biden’s ancestors, the Finnegans, are buried, there was a strong security presence on Monday Monday. A short drive away in Carlingford village, there was also a significant security presence with gardaí and undercover security visible around the village and King John’s Castle.

During Mr Biden’s visit, Dublin’s Phoenix Park will be closed, the Office of Public Works said on Monday.

At the request of gardaí, all entrances to the park, including pedestrian gates, will be shut from 5pm on Wednesday to facilitate his visit. All park gates will remain closed for 24 hours, reopening at 5pm on Thursday. Access will still be provided to essential staff working in the park.

An Garda Síochána said there would also be traffic restrictions in Dublin city centre on Monday and Tuesday. From Monday at 7am, there will be parking restrictions on Earlsfort Terrace, Leeson Street Lower, Hatch Street Lower, Castle Street and Ship Street. The restrictions will continue until Saturday, April 15th.

Between 7am on Tuesday and Saturday morning, Earlsfort Terrace will be completely closed to traffic, with pedestrian access to businesses on Earlsfort Terrace via Hatch Street only. – additional reporting: Reuters/PA