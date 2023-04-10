Plans to spend over €3.2m on renting private jets for Government officials

The Government plans to spend more than €3.2 million on renting private jets in the coming years due to ongoing mechanical problems with the Government jet.

The Department of Defence is seeking to lease two jets, one for short-haul trips and another for medium haul, to transport ministers, Government officials and President Michael D Higgins abroad on official business.

This will fill the gap caused by chronic maintenance problems with the Air Corps’ Learjet 45, the primary aircraft used for overseas Government travel.

The 19-year-old jet has been frequently grounded in recent months. On occasion the Government has had to use one of the Air Corps’ two Casa maritime patrol aircraft to transport Ministers. One of these aircraft was involved in a collision at Casement Aerodrome last month, causing damage to its wing.

The Air Corps also operates a fleet of Pilatus PC-12 aircraft but officials have ruled these are not suitable for transporting the Taoiseach or President as they have only one engine. This is despite the Air Corps insisting they have a near perfect safety record.

Minister for Defence Micheál Martin has announced plans to purchase a replacement for the Learjet but the process is expected to take at least two years.

In tender documents, the Department of Defence has requested proposals for a backup service lasting a minimum of six months and a maximum of four years. It estimates this will cost about €3.2 million plus VAT.

These jets will be flown, crewed and serviced by private crews provided by the winning bidder, rather than Air Corps personnel. The successful bidder will have to provide use of the jets at four day’s notice.

The jets will be used at “times when the military aircraft currently operated by the Air Corps is unavailable or unsuitable for a particular mission”.

The short-haul jet will be capable of carrying up to seven passengers and must have a range of 1,500 nautical miles, enough to get to eastern Ukraine or northern Africa.

The medium-haul jet should be able to carry 12 passengers, four more than the Government Learjet, and have a range of 2,500 nautical miles. This will allow it to reach Nigeria or Kazakhstan. However, it will still not be capable of transatlantic travel, meaning Ministers will have to continue to use commercial flights to visit the United States.

According to the documents, the aircraft must be capable of carrying dangerous goods “in particular firearms and ammunition”, likely to facilitate armed protection for Ministers. “This requirement may arise on an infrequent basis.”

The request for tender also stipulates that the jets must not be owned by a Russian national or Russian company “and that none of the aircraft offered are owned by, leased by/to or financed by a Russian natural or legal person, entity or body”. This is to comply with European Union sanctions imposed on Russia as a result of its invasion of Ukraine last February.

Crew members and pilots must be willing to sign confidentiality agreements “surrounding the planning, preparation and execution of all aspects of the operation, including any information or documentation carried on-board the aircraft”.

As well as transporting Ministers and officials, the jets may also be used for repatriation missions. The jets should be capable of reaching the Middle East, Africa, Asia and Europe “at a minimum”, the documents state.