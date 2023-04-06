Dogs Trust warns of toxic danger posed by chocolate and daffodils ahead of Easter

An animal welfare charity has warned to pet owners to keep Easter eggs out of the reach of dogs as chocolate can be highly toxic for them. File photograph: David Sleator

Dogs Trust Ireland has warned dog owners of the toxic dangers posed by chocolate – and daffodils – to pets this Easter.

The charity said many people remained unaware of the severe risks to pets, posed by common foods and plants, popular at this time of year.

While the toxicity of chocolate for dogs was generally well known, the Trust said a survey it conducted among dog owners showed 47 per cent were unaware that daffodils are poisonous to dogs if ingested. With daffodils in bloom at this time of year and many people keeping bunches of them at home, the charity is advising owners to keep them well away from dogs, as even the water in a vase can be harmful if consumed.

Veterinary and welfare manager at Dogs Trust Ireland, Niamh Curran-Kelly, said with Easter just a few days away “we are asking owners to be vigilant and keep any tasty, yet toxic treats, safely out of the reach of their dogs.

“Chocolate, raisins, grapes, macadamia nuts, avocado, cooked meat bones, and the sweetener Xylitol are just some of the foods that can be a health hazard for our furry friends. Hot cross buns, a popular treat at this time of year is one to be mindful of, as they contain raisins and of course, Easter eggs need to be kept well away from curious canines,” she said.

Vomiting, diarrhoea, excessive thirst, tremors, and drooling are all signs that a dog may have eaten something toxic. Pet owners are advised to contact their local vet local immediately for advice.