Woman (70s) dies in Dundalk house fire

Four fire crews responded to the fire in Dundalk. Photograph: Tom Honan/The Irish Times

A woman (70s) has died in a house fire in Dundalk, Co Louth. The alarm was raised at about 11pm on Tuesday night.

Crews from four engines responded and a number of firefighters wearing breathing apparatus entered the property to search for the woman, who lived alone.

It is understood she was found in the livingroom at the rear of the two-storey house.

Gardaí confirmed the woman was removed from the property and pronounced dead at the scene.

No other injuries were reported and the scene on Bachelors Walk is currently preserved for technical examination.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

It is just over a week since a man in his eighties died following a house fire in Termonfeckin, Co Louth.