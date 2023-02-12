Galway crash: Gardaí to interview occupants of second car near pier

Holy Water, candles and flowers at Menlo Pier, Galway, on Sunday. Three teenagers, John Keenan, Christopher Stokes and Wojcieck Panek, died after a car entered the water there. Photo: Joe O'Shaughnessy

Gardaí in Galway investigating the deaths of three teenagers after their car entered the river Corrib in the early hours of Saturday morning are anxious to speak to anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident.

In particular, gardaí are due to interview the occupants of another vehicle who raised the alarm after the car entered the water at Menlo Pier shortly before 3am on Saturday morning.

Emergency services arrived at the scene on the outskirts of Galway city but were unable to save the three teenagers.

John Keenan (16) and Wojcieck Panek (17) died in the incident while Christy Stokes (19) died on Saturday afternoon at University Hospital Galway.

Mr Keenan and Mr Stokes, both talented boxers who were members of the Olympic Boxing Club in Galway, were due to attend the Connacht championships in Castlerea, Co Roscommon, on Sunday.

Chief Supt Gerry Roche said gardaí had risked their own lives in an effort to save the three teenagers.

They are anxious to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time and are due to interview two occupants of another car who raised the alarm.

The location of the incident remains sealed off pending the conclusion of the garda investigation.

The small pier is used by fishermen and leisure craft on the Corrib and is just a few kilometres from the city centre, accessed by several small roads in the Menlo area.

Local councillor Frank Fahy said it was a “horrible tragedy”.

“I live in the village and I have lived here all my life and we have never had anything like this happen before,” he said.

The secretary of the Olympic Boxing Club, John Mongan, said it on Saturday that it was a “dark day” for the club, while Galway Amateur Boxing Association said Galway boxing had been left “shaken” by the incident.

Postmortem examinations are due to take place at University Hospital Galway.

Funeral arrangements for the three teenagers have not yet been announced.

Gardaí have asked anyone with information to contact Mill Street Garda station on 091538000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800666111 or any Garda station.