Three teenagers dead after car enters water in Galway

Christopher Stokes and John Keenan who died after a car entered the water at Menlo Pier in Galway city. Photograph: Olympic BC

Three people have died following a single-vehicle crash in the early hours of Saturday morning in Co Galway.

At 2.40am gardaí and the emergency services received reports that a car was in the water at Menlo Pier in Galway city. Three people were removed from the water and transferred to University Hospital Galway where all have since died.

They have been named locally in Galway as 16-year-old John Keenan, 17-year-old Wojcieck Panek and 19-year-old Christopher Stokes.

Fine Gael Cllr Frank Fahy said locals were saddened by the loss of such young men.

“It is a very horrible tragedy. It is a very rural area even though we are in the city. I was born and reared in the house nearest the pier. I live in the village and I have lived here all my life and we have never had anything like this happen before.”

The secretary of Olympic Boxing Club in Galway, John Mongan, said the members were devastated by the loss of Keenan and Stokes.

“It is a very dark day for us. John was a lovely, lovely kid. It was easy to get on with him. He was very decent. He would offer to go to the shop if you needed anything. He was so helpful. Our hearts are broken over John.

“He boxed two weeks ago in the county championships and won that. It was a great battle. And the following week, last Sunday in Castlerea, he boxed again and was beaten. But he was gracious about it.

“He was in the club again on Wednesday training and he shook it [the loss] off. He was looking forward to the next tournament. A loveable kid.”

Panek is understood to be from Limerick and to have been in the area as part of Fás training.

Stokes, whose death was confirmed later on Saturday, had also been a well-regarded member of the Olympic Boxing Club.

“Christopher was with us a few years back and he took time out as young lads do. And then I passed him (recently) and he said he wanted to rejoin. I told Christy to come back.

“He was getting ready with the guys for the next tournament coming up.”

A minute’s silence was observed in memory of both men at the Connacht Boxing Championship today. Galway Amateur Boxing Association said Galway boxing had been left “shaken” by the tragic passing of both men.

“Both young men were well loved members of Olympic BC and were honoured with a moments silence at this morning’s Championship. Our thoughts and prayers are with their families, coaches and club mates.”

The scene of the crash at Menlo Pier is being preserved for technical examination and the services of forensic collision investigators have been requested. An investigation is under way.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who has information that can assist with this investigation to contact Galway Garda station on 091 538000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.