Two men (20s) killed after car collided with articulated truck in Co Mayo

Two men in their 20s have died in a road traffic collision after the car they were in collided with an articulated truck.

The collision occurred at approximately 11.50pm on Wednesday night on the Balla to Claremorris road in Co Mayo.

The car driver and his passenger were pronounced dead at the scene. Their bodies have since been removed to the mortuary at Mayo University Hospital with postmortems due to take place.

The driver of the truck, aged in his 30s, was taken to Mayo University Hospital as a precaution.

The road is currently closed with local diversions in place. Garda forensic collision investigators will conduct their examination of the scene on Thursday morning.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward and any road users with video footage (including dashcam) are asked to make this available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Castlebar Garda station 094 903 8200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.