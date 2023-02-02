Ireland

Two men (20s) killed after car collided with articulated truck in Co Mayo

The collision occurred just before midnight on Wednesday on the Balla to Claremorris road, Co Mayo

A Garda road closure close to the scene near Aclint Bridge in Ardee, Co Louth, after three women were killed and two men seriously injured in a road accident involving three cars. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Friday July 21, 2017. Gardai said one woman, aged 39, was driving one of the cars, and the two other women, aged 69 and 37, were passengers. See PA story ACCIDENT Deaths Ireland. Photo credit should read: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA

Ronan McGreevy
Thu Feb 2 2023 - 08:53

Two men in their 20s have died in a road traffic collision after the car they were in collided with an articulated truck.

The collision occurred at approximately 11.50pm on Wednesday night on the Balla to Claremorris road in Co Mayo.

The car driver and his passenger were pronounced dead at the scene. Their bodies have since been removed to the mortuary at Mayo University Hospital with postmortems due to take place.

The driver of the truck, aged in his 30s, was taken to Mayo University Hospital as a precaution.

The road is currently closed with local diversions in place. Garda forensic collision investigators will conduct their examination of the scene on Thursday morning.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward and any road users with video footage (including dashcam) are asked to make this available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Castlebar Garda station 094 903 8200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Ronan McGreevy is a news reporter with The Irish Times

