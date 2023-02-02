Omagh bombing: Independent inquiry announced by UK government

Police officers and firefighters inspecting the damage caused by the Omagh Bomb in 1998. Photograph: PA

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris has said he intends to establish an independent statutory inquiry into the 1998 Omagh bombing.

The Real IRA bomb exploded in the Co Tyrone town on August 15th, 1998, killing 29 people, including a woman pregnant with twins. Hundreds more were injured.

Speaking on Thursday, Mr Heaton-Harris told MPs: “I have listened to the representations of these families and taken their varying perspectives into account. I have considered important factors such as the independence of any future investigation, the costs to the public purse and how best to allay wider public concern.

“I have weighed these up against the clear findings set out by the court, which we must meet for any investigation to be effective and compliant with our international obligations, and which are at the core of my decision.

“I intend to establish an independent statutory inquiry into the Omagh bombing.

“I have informed Mr (Michael) Gallagher and members of the Omagh Support and Self Help Group, as well as representatives of Families Moving On, of this decision.”

In 2021, a British High Court judge recommended that the British government should carry out a human rights-compliant investigation into alleged security failings in the lead-up to the attack.

Mr Justice Horner found it was potentially plausible the attack could have been prevented.

His ruling came after a legal challenge by a bereaved family member against the government’s refusal to hold a public inquiry.

The judge also recommended that the Government in the Republic establish its own investigation.

