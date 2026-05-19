First €1m National Lottery scratch card sold in Gorey, Co Wexford

The highest scratch card prize in the history of the National Lottery has been won in Co Wexford. Photograph: Cyril Byrne

The National Lottery’s first €1 million scratch card prize was won in Gorey, Co Wexford.

The organisation announced that the winning card was sold at Applegreen Gorey. It was the first time that a player has won that amount on a scratch card, following the launch of the All Cash Millionaire game, which introduced the highest-ever top prize for an Irish scratch card.

Darragh O’Dwyer, National Lottery spokesperson, said it was a “huge milestone” for the National Lottery.

“There’s a real sense of excitement among the team knowing that one of our customers has become a millionaire in such an historic way,” said Rita Kareckiene, store manager at Applegreen Gorey. “It’s a moment we’ll never forget in-store, and we’re delighted to have played a part in such a special win. We wish the winner every happiness as they enjoy their €1 million prize.”

According to the National Lottery, nearly 30 cent in every €1 spent on its games goes back to good causes in the areas of sport, youth, health, welfare, education, arts, heritage and the Irish Language. Some €7 billion has been raised since its establishement 39 years ago. In 2024, €239.3 million was raised.