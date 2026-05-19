Ireland

First €1m National Lottery scratch card sold in Gorey, Co Wexford

Ticket for highest scratch card prize in history of organisation sold in south east

The highest scratch card prize in the history of the National Lottery has been won in Co Wexford. Photograph: Cyril Byrne
The highest scratch card prize in the history of the National Lottery has been won in Co Wexford. Photograph: Cyril Byrne
Tue May 19 2026 - 08:101 MIN READ

The National Lottery’s first €1 million scratch card prize was won in Gorey, Co Wexford.

The organisation announced that the winning card was sold at Applegreen Gorey. It was the first time that a player has won that amount on a scratch card, following the launch of the All Cash Millionaire game, which introduced the highest-ever top prize for an Irish scratch card.

Darragh O’Dwyer, National Lottery spokesperson, said it was a “huge milestone” for the National Lottery.

“There’s a real sense of excitement among the team knowing that one of our customers has become a millionaire in such an historic way,” said Rita Kareckiene, store manager at Applegreen Gorey. “It’s a moment we’ll never forget in-store, and we’re delighted to have played a part in such a special win. We wish the winner every happiness as they enjoy their €1 million prize.”

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According to the National Lottery, nearly 30 cent in every €1 spent on its games goes back to good causes in the areas of sport, youth, health, welfare, education, arts, heritage and the Irish Language. Some €7 billion has been raised since its establishement 39 years ago. In 2024, €239.3 million was raised.

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