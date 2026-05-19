DCC revenue falls as it refocuses on energy business

London-listed DCC said group revenue fell almost 3 per cent last year as revenue fell across both its energy and technology businesses.

The company, which has been narrowing its focus to its energy business, is also planning a name change, subject to shareholder approval, to DCC Energy to reflect its new focus.

Revenue for the 12-month period was £15.4 billion, down from €15.9 billion in the previous year.

Operating profit from continuing operations rose 3.6 per cent to £634 million.

Pre-tax profit fell by almost 2 per cent to £374.1 million on higher impairments and exceptional charges.

Adjusted earnings per share were up almost 10 per cent to 438.1 pence, with a proposed final dividend of 147.22 pence.

Among the individual units, DCC Technology revenues fell 3.4 per cent to £2.5 billion.

In DCC Energy, gross profit rose more than 7 per cent to £1.985 billion. Its Solutions unit, which sells and distributes liquid gas, fuels, biofuels and provides solar and hybrid energy systems to commercial and industrial customers, saw operating profit rise by 1.9 per cent, driven by strong performance in energy products. Profit also rose at its service stations unit, climbing 8.6 per cent, but volumes were 3.4 per cent lower as network optimisation initiatives impacted.

Revenue in Energy Services rose 1.7 per cent to £342 million on increased solar installation activity, but higher costs weighed on profit outcome for the year.

However, volumes are considered a more reliable indicator of performance in the energy business. Volumes in DCC Energy fell 3.2 per cent in the year ended March 31st 2026. Energy Products volumes fell 3.1 per cent on lower commercial volumes in the Nordic region, milder weather conditions and the sale of its liquid gas business in Hong Kong & Macau in the previous year.

DCC has sold off sections of the business this year as it seeks to concentrate on the energy division.

It completed the sale DCC Healthcare in September, with the information technology distribution business in Ireland and Britain to German-based private equity group Aurelius in a deal worth £100 million. The remaining technology business, an audiovisual and lighting equipment distributor in North America, is expected to be sold off before the end of the year.

DCC has also returned £700 million to shareholders via a tender offer and share buyback.

The year also saw DC commit £110 million to acquisitions, including FLAGA in Austria, AvantiGas in the United Kingdom and UGI’s liquid gas businesses in Eastern Europe.

“This has been a year of major strategic progress for DCC. We transformed the group through the disposals and provided shareholders with material capital returns. At the same time, the business performed, delivering good profit growth notwithstanding the volatile market context,” said chief executive Donal Murphy.

Looking ahead, DCC said it expects to deliver ongoing strategic progress, growth and continued development activity in the year ahead.

“With a simpler, more focused group, a strong financial platform, and a high cash generative Energy business with attractive organic growth prospects, our performance keeps us on track to deliver our £830 million operating profit ambition by 2030."