Whitetail eagle released in wild ‘poisoned with illegal pesticide’

White-tailed sea eagle Caimin, who with his partner, Saoirse, became the first of their species to successfully breed in the wild in Ireland for more than a century when they had two chicks in 2012. Photograph: Arthur Ellis

An whitetail eagle released into the wild in a bid to reintroduce the breed to the Republic was fatally poisoned with an illegal pesticide, an inquiry into his death has found. The healthy juvenile male had been brought to Ireland as a chick in 2021 from Norway but was found dead last November, having ingested poison that was being used illegally as so-called pest control.

The National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) at the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage is seeking any information relating to the eagle, which was found dead on lands between Lough Ramar, Co Cavan and Lough Sheelin, Co Westmeath.

Toxicology tests, carried out at the State Laboratory, have confirmed the animal was poisoned with carbofuran, an “extremely toxic” insecticide. Its use in crop production was withdrawn in Ireland over a decade ago and possession of carbofuran is illegal. While it was unclear how the bird ingested the substance, the NPWS said it was possible he had eaten a dead animal laced with it.

NPWS regional manager, Maurice Eakin, said white-tailed eagles were a protected species under the Wildlife Acts. The death of the bird last November highlighted “once again” the extent of the illegal practice of using poisonous material as pest control.

“In this instance, it is particularly disturbing that the reckless laying of poison has resulted in the death of a white-tailed eagle, one of our largest and most majestic bird species, which had been persecuted to extinction by the early 1900s,” he said.

The NPWS is particularly interested to hear from anyone who may have seen any people or vehicles “acting suspiciously in recent weeks in the general area between Lough Sheelin and Lough Ramar”.

The NPWS stressed the practice of using poisonous substances “for the control of species such as foxes and crows” was illegal and had been since 2010.

The eagle found dead last November was fitted with a small satellite tag before it was released on Lough Derg, Co Donegal, in 2021. It had spent most of its time around Lough Sheelin in Co Westmeath, and neighbouring counties. According to the NPWS, it had “settled into its new surroundings” with two other white-tailed eagles; a 2020 female released on Lough Derg and a male released in Killarney National Park.

All three birds had mostly been staying on the Westmeath lakes since last April until the satellite tag on the dead bird revealed it had had not moved for some time, leading to the discovery of its remains.

The NPWS said it was hoped the two birds still alive in the Westmeath area would reach the age of five and mate, thus boosting the reintroduction project. When a breeding pair nested in Mountshannon, Co Clare, in 2012, they were the first breeding pair in the Republic for over a century, with thousands of visitors travelling to the area to see them and their two chicks, delivering an economic boost for the region.