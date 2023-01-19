Avalanche warning for climbers and walkers after snow on MacGillycuddy’s Reeks

Snow on the MacGillycuddy's Reeks as walkers enjoy the winter sunshine in Co Kerry. Photograph: Valerie O'Sullivan

Climbers and leisure walkers have been advised to avoid parts of the MacGillycuddy’s Reeks mountain range due to hazardous winter conditions creating a potential for avalanches.

The Kerry Mountain Rescue Team issued the warning which noted particular issues on the Step, Curve and Central gullies, routes popular with visitors during the winter, after recent freezing weather.

“While the Reeks are looking spectacular in their full winter coat at present, the conditions for climbing and walking are not so good, with a poorly bonded snowpack overlaying wet unfrozen ground,” it posted on social media on Thursday.

Such conditions, it said, can create potentially dangerous conditions which are “best avoided for now” until weather conditions consolidate the snow pack.

READ MORE

“The rain will probably arrive before this happens,” the rescue team said. “Winter mountaineering experience is essential for travelling safely in the hills in the current conditions.”

Kerry Mountain Rescue dealt with 57 callouts last year, amounting to more than 3,100 hours of operations. The majority of these, it said, were to the mountains of the McGillycuddy’s Reeks.