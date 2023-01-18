Coveney tells FG TDs of concern migration could become divisive after recent demonstrations

Calls for a tougher stance to be taken on so-called illegal immigration into the State have been heard at a meeting of Fine Gael politicians, with the issue moving to the centre of the political agenda as the Dáil resumes today following the Christmas break.

The meeting held on Tuesday evening heard a range of views and concerns about migration becoming a divisive topic in the year ahead. A number of demonstrations have been held outside centres housing refugees and asylum seekers in recent weeks as the system has become stretched amid a rise in arrivals from abroad.

Some Fine Gael members told the meeting they wanted to see aspects of Irish immigration policy hardened up, with Carlow-Kilkenny TD John Paul Phelan saying people who arrive and are suspected of having destroyed their papers en route should be “deported immediately”.

The party’s deputy leader Simon Coveney also raised concerns about migration, warning that some elements wanted to use the issue to stoke tensions and as a political tool. He told colleagues that vulnerable people needed protection from intimidation. Limerick County TD Patrick O’Donovan said immigration had to be discussed and that Fine Gael should lead on this.

Sources said Minister for Justice Simon Harris told colleagues that he expected to bring a paper on the State’s immigration system to a Cabinet subcommittee meeting next month.

The meeting was attended by Damien English, the Meath West TD who resigned as a minister of State last week following revelations over a planning application he made in 2008. He was applauded by colleagues for, in the words of a source, “being there at the meeting and resigning”.

Former minister Regina Doherty, now a member of the Seanad, told colleagues that she was concerned about raising the issue of illegal migration previously, but now felt that she needed to. She said attention had to be paid to the accommodation conditions for people arriving into the State, adding that the Government would not expect Irish people to be accommodated like this.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar also addressed the issue briefly. He last week told reporters that the Government was discussing “more appropriate and more robust” border controls to combat illegal immigration. He told the meeting that “the world is on the move” and that work on the issue was ongoing in the Department of Justice.

There were also contributions from Charlie Flanagan TD, a former minister for justice, and Senator Seán Kyne, who told the meeting that migration issues and controversy over the location of a direct provision centre in his constituency – which ultimately did not go ahead – was a factor in him losing his Dáil seat in 2020.

The meeting also heard a contribution from the Taoiseach on priorities ahead of the coming Dáil term, including housing, the cost of living, tackling inflation, children’s issues and energy independence.