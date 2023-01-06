An Post unveils stamp marking Ireland’s 50-year EU membership

Ireland's EU Commissioner Mairead McGuinness and Minister of State for European Affairs Peter Burke unveil the first An Post stamp of 2023. Photograph: PA Wire

A new stamp marking the 50th anniversary of Ireland joining the European Community (EC), now the European Union (EU), was unveiled by An Post on Friday.

Minister for European Affairs Peter Burke and European Commissioner Mairead McGuinness jointly launched the stamp at the Government Buildings in Dublin. The stamp is An Post’s first stamp of 2023.

Its design, by renowned Irish designer Ger Garland, features the flag of what is now known as the EU.

The design is based on the stars of the EU flag and the six fundamental values of the EU: human dignity, freedom, democracy, equality, rule of law and human rights. To symbolise the number of members of the EC in 1973, only nine of the 12 stars from the EU flag are visible.

Speaking at the launch of the stamp, Mr Burke said he was “delighted that An Post are marking the historic anniversary of Ireland’s 50 years in Europe”.

“Stamps are a small but tangible part of everyday life and this stamp will serve to remind us all of the many ways the EU has impacted on our own everyday lives – from economic growth, to environmental protection, to gender equality and equal pay legislation, climate, energy, travel and peace,” he said.

The new stamp together with a special envelope is available at selected post offices including the GPO and at anpost.com.

An Post has also decorated a number of Dublin city centre postboxes in the vicinity of Leinster House, Government Buildings, Iveagh House and Europe House to mark the anniversary, for which the Department of Foreign Affairs has devised a broad programme of events during 2023.